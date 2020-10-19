The Education Ministry aims to change the way academics are appointed at universities to ensure that meritocracy prevails following incidents involving alleged nepotism or favoritism, Kathimerini understands.

Most recently, 29 candidates for a professor’s post at the University of Western Macedonia were excluded, allegedly in favor of a relative of an official at the institution. A committee initially excluded 20 candidates, citing the absence of a certain document. The other nine were excluded as their research work was deemed irrelevant.

Deputy Education Minister Vassilis Digalakis has demanded a probe and an overhaul of the process. “The quality of a university is related to a great degree to that of its teaching and research staff,” Digalakis told Kathimerini. “Upgrading our universities must be done by establishing a culture of excellence and meritocracy in the appointment of professors.”