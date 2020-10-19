[Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]

Greece’s construction of a National Integrated Maritime Surveillance System with a budget of 62 million euros is considered to be of major strategic importance as it will give the coast guard an enhanced picture of the Aegean around the clock.

It entails the creation of a network of 35 fixed radars and 26 large-scale cameras that will be set up at military installations and will transmit in real time and on a 24-hour basis to two management centers of the Hellenic Armed Forces.

The tender for the system’s construction was announced on June 30 and the deadline for applications initially set for August 20 but extended, due to Covid-19, to October 30.

The aim is to provide “timely awareness of the prevailing situation in the maritime field of responsibility of the coast guard,” according to Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis.

The system will also contribute to managing migratory flows and curbing crime.