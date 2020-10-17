Greece records 500th COVID-19 fatality

Greece has reported its 500th death from the coronavirus, as well as the second highest daily cases of the disease following Friday's record.

Health authorities reported 482 new cases Saturday, as well as 10 deaths, a day after recording a record 508 new cases.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is now 24,932, with 500 deaths.

Authorities pointed to violations in social distancing in bars and outdoor parties and added that the danger of transmission will only increase in cooler weather. Asked about a return to pre-pandemic normality, an epidemiologist advising the Health Ministry said that "an improvement in our daily lives" will take place only 7-8 months after the introduction of a vaccine, if it proves effective.

[AP]