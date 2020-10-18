Mitsotakis looks forward to Alexandroupoli port tender’s completion

The investment to take place at the port of Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece ‘will become a pillar of growth not only for the city but also for the whole of Thrace, through its privatization,’ Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his visit to the port authority on Saturday.



Mitsotakis expressed satisfaction with the submission of four competitive bids on Friday for the 67% stake in Alexandroupoi Port Authority, and said he looks forward to the completion of the tender.



Authority Chairman Konstantinos Hatzimichael said the PM’s visit coincided also with the port’s 150th anniversary.