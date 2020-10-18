AEK drew 1-1 PAOK in the weekend’s big game in the Super League, while Aris’ hard-fought win over Apollon Smyrnis means the Thessaloniki club remains alone on top.

A Thomas Murg goal one minute before the 90th allowed PAOK to snatch a point from the match with AEK as it canceled out Karim Ansarifard’s opener from the first half.

Aris reached 13 points from five games on Saturday with its 1-0 win over Apollon, in a game played at the neutral ground of PAS Giannina, in Ioannina, due to restoration work at Aris’ Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium. Bruno Gama was on target for the Yellows.

Olympiakos had to wait for Atromitos to be left with 10 men, after the 35th minute, to start scoring against Atromitos. Eventually it put four past the 10-man Peristeri team in Piraeus, courtesy of a Youssef El-Arabi hat-trick and an Ahmed Hassan goal, all after the 51st minute.

Olympiakos is second with 10 points from four games, while Volos reached 10 from five games, after coming from behind to defeat PAS Giannina 2-1. PAOK is on nine points, AEK has seven with a game in hand, and is joined by Asteras Tripolis who downed host Larissa 3-1.

However the most entertaining game of the weekend was the 2-2 draw in Iraklio between OFI and Panathinaikos. Fabio Sturgeon and Miguel Mellado gave OFI the lead twice, but first Carlitos and then Federico Macheda equalized for the Greens, who also missed a penalty with Macheda.

This was only the second point for Panathinaikos in four games. The Athens giant is expecting Romanian manager Laszlo Boloni to take over the club on Monday, following the sacking of coach Dani Poyatos and technical director Xavi Roca.

On Monday Lamia faces Panetolikos.