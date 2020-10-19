Three schools disinfected in Thessaloniki after student infections

[Intime News]

Three schools in northern Greece were disinfected and three classes were suspended after students were found positive to the novel coronavirus.

The classrooms which the three pupils attended in a primary school and two high schools in Sindos, a suburb of the city of Thessaloniki, were shut down, in line with the protocol of the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

The infected students have been quarantined and are currently asymptomatic.

Crews from the Municipality of Delta carried out disinfections in the schools as well as the municipal indoor gym of Sindos.