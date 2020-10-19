Prosecutor proposes suspension of GD sentences pending appeal

A state prosecutor on Monday proposed that the sentences of those convicted to over 10 years in jail in the trial of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party be suspended pending appeal.

The proposal made by Adamantia Oikonomou excludes Giorgos Roupakias - the man who was convicted for the murder of musician Pavlos Fyssas.

The arguments presented was that the accused, with the exception of leader Nikos Michaloliakos, have a clean criminal record, have complied with previous restrictions on their movement imposed on them and had not tried to flee.

If accepted by the court, the proposal means that the leadership of Golden Dawn who were convicted of running a criminal organization will not go to prison until their appeal is tried.

Following the prosecutor's proposal, the court adjourned for half an hour so that defense attorneys can prepare their statements.