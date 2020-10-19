Greece hopes Tatar will pursue talks on Cyprus issue, says spokesman

[Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]

Greece hopes that the newly-elected leader of the Turkish-Cypriots will want to restart negotiations to resolve the Cyprus issue, government spokesman said on Monday.

Ersin Tatar, a hardliner who favors even closer ties with Turkey and a two-state deal in Cyprus defeated Mustafa Akinci, the leftist incumbent who advocates against Turkey's interference in their affairs, in a Turkish Cypriot leadership runoff on Sunday.

“After an election, one must look forward and not back. Therefore, we hope the leader elected buy the Turkish-Cypriots will come to the negotiating table, Stelios Petsas said at a regular press briefing on Monday.

“I remind you of the statement by Cypriot President Nikos Anastadiades yesterday who wants to contribute to the island’s reunification,” he added.