Six arrested in suspected migrant trafficking in Thessaloniki

[Intime News]

Six foreign nationals were arrested and one officer was injured during a police inspection in a road near the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened when officers from the motorcycle-riding “Z” unit approached a suspect car on Thessaloniki’s ring road. In an attempt to flee the inspection, the driver, a 25-year-old Syrian national, hit one of the police motorcycles, injuring an officer.

The driver, believed to be the trafficker, was arrested, along with five irregular migrants who were in the vehicle. The suspect could face charges of facilitating the exit of third-country nationals from the country, causing damages, disobedience and causing bodily harm.

The suspect did not have a driving license.

The officer was transferred at a military hospital in Thessaloniki with light injuries.