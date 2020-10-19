Anastasiades says ready to restart Cyprus talks with Tatar

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday expressed his “readiness and determination” to engage in negotiations with the newly-elected Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar over Cyprus’ division as soon as possible.

Anastasiades said in a statement he “fully respects” the outcome of the Turkish-Cypriot elections which brought hard-liner Tatar in power in the Turkish-occupied northern part of the island in a runoff against incumbent Mustafa Akinci on Sunday.

“I congratulate Mr. Ersin Tatar and look forward to meeting him as soon as possible. I want to assure both him and my Turkish Cypriot compatriots of my readiness and determination to respond immediately to the stated intention of the Secretary General of the United Nations to take a new initiative, as soon as possible, to resolve the Cyprus issue on the basis of UN resolutions, Security Council resolutions and EU principles and values, of which Cyprus is and will continue to be a member state,” he added.

Anastasiades also said he “hoped” that Tatar will also “show the same will” to restart talks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to call a meeting between the two island communities and Cyprus’ “guarantors” — Greece, Turkey and Britain - to determine whether there’s enough common ground to restart dormant peace talks.