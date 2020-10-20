History in Playmobil | Sparta | To January 17

The National Historical Museum has teamed up with the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation (PIOP) to take its Playmobil exhibition on the 1821 Greek Revolution on the road, with its first stop at PIOP’s Museum of the Greek Olive and Olive Oil in Sparta, in the Peloponnese. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire. More than 20 dioramas made exclusively using Playmobil figures and accessories present different settings with scenes of battles and everyday life at the time to teach both children and adults about this critical turning point in Greek history. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and general admission costs 4 euros.

Olive & Olive Oil Museum, 129 Othonos Amalias,

tel 27310.893.15