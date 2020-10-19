Rotunda | Thessaloniki | Year-Round

Built by the Romans in AD 306, the Rotunda is one of the oldest religious sites in the city of Thessaloniki. Its construction was commissioned by Galerius as part of his large palace complex, but after he died in 311 it stood empty until the Emperor Theodosius I ordered its conversion into a Christian church. Opening hours are from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. daily. General admission costs €2 (reduced admission €1).



Rotunda, Agiou Georgiou Square,

tel 2310.209603