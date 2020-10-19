Dendias in Albania for talks on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Albania Tuesday for talks with political and religious officials.

He will first meet with Albania’s acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj. Talks are expected to focus on bilateral and European issues, the EU membership prospects of western Balkan countries and developments in the Eastern Mediterraenan.

After meeting with Cakaj, the Greek foreign minister will hold talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and President Ilir Meta.

Dendias is also scheduled to meet with leaders of Albanian opposition parties, as well as Greek businesspeople operating in the area.

Also on Tuesday, Dendias will meet with Archbishop Anastasios of Albania.