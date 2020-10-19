Anastasiades to meet new Turkish Cypriot leader

The new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Monday accepted President Anastasiades’ proposal for a meeting that is set to take place in UN premises in Nicosia.

According to government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos, Tatar accepted Anastasiades’ invitation for a meeting to get to know each other, as the two will now be tasked with negotiating the future of the Cyprus problem.

Following Tatar’s acceptance, Anastasiades contacted the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, whom he briefed about the two leaders’ intention to meet. Spehar undertook the responsibility to make all necessary arrangements to this end, in the UN premises in Nicosia, the spokesman said.

After that, Anastasiades contacted by phone the outgoing Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, whom he thanked for the cooperation they had until today, Koushos added.

Anastasiades assured Akinci that they will remain in contact and noted that he looks forward to his contribution as regards the efforts for a Cyprus settlement. Akinci on his part confirmed that he will be at the disposal of the two leaders in their effort for a settlement, as well as for the prevalence of peace, stability and prosperity in Cyprus. [Kathimerini Cyprus]