Greece in diplomatic flurry to curb Turkish aggression

Greece plans to invest in an intensive campaign of diplomatic initiatives in a bid to contain Turkish aggressiveness in the broader region, Kathimerini understands.

Sources told the newspaper that the Foreign Ministry will condemn Turkey’s destabilizing role in a series of letters addressed, among others, to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrel.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry will file complaints with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) over Turkey’s unauthorized decision to extend its search-and-rescue area in zones that overlap Greece’s area of responsibility, sources said.

According to the same sources, Greek officials will inform EU border agency Frontex about the issue, while Greece’s Embassy in Ankara will lodge an official complaint with Turkish authorities.