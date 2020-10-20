Roma feud seen behind violent fracas in central Athens

Forensic investigators gather evidence Monday from the scene of a violent clash involving members of the Roma community in central Athens. Four people, including two police officers, were injured and five were detained in the fracas, which police attributed to a feud between Roma families. Tensions erupted at 1 p.m. at the junction of Agiou Meletiou and Konstantinoupoleos streets with rival family members attacking each other with clubs, one sustaining head injuries. It escalated with someone shooting a firearm and injuring a 75-year-old passerby. In the confusion, two officers were hurt when their motorcycles overturned, one breaking a leg and the other losing a finger.