Prosecutor Adamantia Oikonomou is seen at the Athens Criminal Court of Appeals on Monday. [InTime News]

An Athens court is on Tuesday to continue deliberations on whether any of the prison sentences it issued last week to the political leadership and members of Golden Dawn should be suspended pending appeal.

Prosecutor Adamantia Oikonomou on Monday caused a stir by proposing that all the terms be suspended, barring that of Giorgos Roupakias, the GD member sentenced to life plus 14 years for the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas.

Oikonomou’s argument was that none of the former GD MPs are a flight risk as they complied with restrictions imposed on them during the pre-trial process and most had a clean criminal record prior to their current conviction.

Also, she argued, GD members are not likely to commit new crimes as the party has effectively dissolved and its offices and newspaper have closed down.

Oikonomou’s proposal triggered an angry reaction by lawyers representing GD’s victims with some saying that her stance resembled that of the party’s defense lawyers.

The prosecutor initially caused controversy last December when she had called for the party leadership to be cleared of charges of running a criminal organization. But when the court found the leadership guilty, she proposed 13-year prison terms for the leadership before reverting to her original stance by calling for suspensions.

The court is expected to rule on Tuesday or Wednesday.