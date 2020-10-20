A proclamation of the Popular Fighters Group (OLA) urban guerrilla group claiming responsibility for the 2015 bombing of the downtown headquarters of the Federation of Greek Industries (SEV) and found on the hard drive of a 42-year-old terror suspect in Athens last month, was not an original document but had been downloaded from the internet, according to a new supplementary report by the police’s Forensic Science Division (DEE).

The report, which was drafted on October 10 and published on Sunday on the Omniatv.com website, is seen to overturn the initial assumption that the 42-year-old was the author of the proclamation and therefore a member of the terror group.

The document, in PDF form, had been found on a hard drive seized from the Koukaki home of the 42-year-old, who was among three suspects arrested in September as part of a seven-month long investigation into OLA.