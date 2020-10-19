BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Exports to Albania rise y-o-y, report shows

TAGS: Economy

Greek exports to Albania increased by 8.3% on an annual basis in the first nine months of the year, Albania’s Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) said in a report on Monday.

In total Albania’s trade deficit in January-September 2020 was 234 billion Albanian lek (1.9 billion euros), down 8.6% compared with the same period of 2019, the INSTAT report said. [Xinhua]
 

