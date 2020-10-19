Woman, 88, tests positive for Covid-19 at Athens nursing home

A 88-year-old resident at a nursing home in the northern Athens suburb of Agios Stefanos has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports Monday.

Reports said the woman patient was taken to the capital’s Gennimatas Hospital.

No more information was immediately made available.



Greek health authorities Monday announced 438 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 25,802.

They also announced 11 deaths over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 520.

