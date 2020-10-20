Changing the current system so that Greek teachers vote for the representatives that will sit on their councils on a Saturday and via an online election system is a reform that could by no means be described as “painful.”

Readjusting the procedure in such a way is in fact a self-evident and practical arrangement that is aimed at saving valuable class time.

Efforts by union leaders to halt the above reform, and thereby make sure that schools are closed when elections are held, serve no meaningful purpose.

They also give conscientious teachers a bad name.