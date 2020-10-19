Posidonia returns with 10-day forum on all things shipping

Posidonia Exhibitions has partnered with leading international maritime media and policy organizations to produce a series of webinars, in an initiative designed to provide a platform for the maritime community to address the crucial issues and many challenges it faces.

Sponsored by S&P Global Platts, the event starts on Wednesday and runs through October 30, under the banner “It’s Time To Talk.” The initiative stems from the global shipping community’s need to fill a gap created by the cancelation of this year’s Posidonia Exhibition. As the pandemic’s impact on the global economy deepens, moreover, “It’s Time To Talk” will provide maritime decision-makers with a timely and thought-provoking platform to ponder and probe the outlook of the shipping industry, which is responsible for the carriage of around 90% of world trade.

BlueInvest’s Thematic Workshop 2020, titled “Green Shipping,” kicks off the forum on Wednesday, addressed to entrepreneurs, investors and maritime stakeholders. During the full-day event Blue Economy entrepreneurs can present maritime technologies and innovative projects, while attracting investments from the sector as they will be given a unique chance to pitch their solutions in front of a panel of investors and investment experts.

At the same time executives will discuss market needs, digital ports, upcoming trends in green shipping and how the industry could be reshaped by providing strategies on how to accept challenges and seize the opportunities of EU Green Deal.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Capital Link is hosting a digital forum that will showcase the thought leadership of Greek shipping on critical industry issues, its significance and contribution to the global economy and trade, and its ability to help move the industry forward.

As Greek shipowners are the partners of choice for a huge number of businesses around the globe, the web forum’s panels will feature exclusively Greek shipowners sharing their industry insights with a global audience. It is the first time that a forum of such a nature and structure is taking place, covering all major industry topics as well as topics related to the Greek shipping cluster.