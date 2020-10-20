Maximum number of passengers from Israel in a week raised to 10,000

The maximum weekly number of travellers from Israel allowed into Greece increased to 10,000 from the current 5,000, according to a new NOTAM issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday.

The CAA also said that, due to the strikes of the employees of the CAA on October 18 and 19 which resulted in cancellations and modifications of flights, the passengers affected will be allowed to change the date and to come to Greece on Tuesday with a negative Covid-19 test, conducted no more than 96 hours before the flight.

This directive will be valid until October 20.