NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens calls for suspension of EU-Turkey customs union

TAGS: Diplomacy, EU

Greece has asked the European Commission to consider suspending a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union due to Ankara’s “continued provocations,” state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

In a letter to the European Commission's enlargement chief, Oliver Varhelyi, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the Commission should consider the full suspension of the customs union “as a message of disapproval for Turkey's ongoing illegal behavior” against the European Union, the report says.

He also stated that Turkey continues to unilaterally violate the EU-Turkey customs union by adopting unforeseen tariffs, as well as legislative and other measures and called on the European Commission to immediately consider the adoption of further measures. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.