Athens calls for suspension of EU-Turkey customs union

Greece has asked the European Commission to consider suspending a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union due to Ankara’s “continued provocations,” state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

In a letter to the European Commission's enlargement chief, Oliver Varhelyi, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the Commission should consider the full suspension of the customs union “as a message of disapproval for Turkey's ongoing illegal behavior” against the European Union, the report says.

He also stated that Turkey continues to unilaterally violate the EU-Turkey customs union by adopting unforeseen tariffs, as well as legislative and other measures and called on the European Commission to immediately consider the adoption of further measures.