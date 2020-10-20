French students quarantined in Piraeus after coronavirus case on ferry

A group of 24 French students were in quarantine at a hotel in Piraeus on Tuesday after the woman accompanying them on a visit to Santorini tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following the return of the Blue Star Delos to Piraeus late on Monday, the woman and students traveled to Athens international airport.

The woman tested positive for a Covid-19 test, prompting the decision to return her and the students to Piraeus where they have been put up at a quarantine hotel in line with the instructions of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).