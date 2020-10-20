Greek satisfaction with country’s direction in 2019 low, but rising

Just 16% of Greeks were satisfied with the country’s direction in 2019, however this was up from 5% in 2016, according to the Pew Research Center.

Its polling data from its Spring 2019 Global Attitudes Survey showed that 82% were dissatisfied.

Regarding the economy, just 15% said it was good in 2019, but again this was up from just 4% in 2018.

The opinion of the European Union showed a steady rise to 53 % in 2019 from 37% the previous year.