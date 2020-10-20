FM asks Germany, Spain, Italy to suspend military exports to Turkey

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Germany, Spain and Italy to suspend the export of military equipment to Turkey in letters sent to his counterparts.

In his letters to his Germany’s Heiko Maas, Spain's Arancha Gonzalez Laya and Italy's Luigi Di Maio, Dendias notes Turkey's “recent provocative actions,” which he says are aimed at creating faits accomplis in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean through military means.

He cited the decision of the last European Council which included the obligation of the EU member-states to suspend the export of military equipment to third countries which use the equipment for aggressive actions or to cause a regional destabilization, which is the case with Turkey.

In his letter to Maas in particular, the Greek minister called on him not to issue permits for the export of submarines, frigates, aircraft and or the upgrade or armoured vehicles to Turkey.