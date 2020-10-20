Manfred Weber, head of the centre-right EPP grouping in the EU Parliament, said on Tuesday he supports a Greek proposal to freeze a customs agreement between the European Union and Turkey, as a result of Ankara’s activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

“The period of diplomacy is over. Turkey's continuing provocations, in northern Cyprus and with its gas exploration activities, its breaches of international law, are obvious to everyone,” he said in a statement to Kathimerini.

“Whatever the motives, this is the reality. I support all options that will serve as an appropriate reaction, including the suspension of the customs union and new individual listings.”

The conservative parliamentarian also said that the phrasing in the conclusions sof the last EU summit was “not strong enough.”

Its is clear, he continued, that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “is not prepared for a constructive dialogue” and that “now is the time to react and to act.”