Orionid meteor shower to peak on Tuesday, Wednesday

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak on Tuesday and Wednesday night in the northern hemisphere, including Greece.

The Orionids are active every year in October, usually peaking around October 20-21. This month, the best time will be in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with about 20 meteors per hour criss-crossing the night sky.

This is the second meteor shower created by debris in the tail of Halley's Comet, which is also responsible for the Eta Aquariids seen in May.

These showers leave a gas trail behind that can stretch out for seconds after the meteor itself has disappeared from view.