Greece, Albania agree to go to Hague over maritime zones, says FM

Greece and Albania have agreed to petition the International Court of Justice in The Hague to delimit their exclusive economic zones (EEZ) , Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday, during a visit to Tirana.

“Having thoroughly considered the issue, we agreed that Greece and Albania should jointly submit this issue to international justice, at the International Court of Justice in The Hague,” Dendias told journalists after his meeting with Albanian Premier Edi Rama.

On his side, Rama stated that the two countries have to abolish the status of war that has remained in effect since World War II.

However, according to information, Greece and Albania have not signed a written agreement that would commit both parties to accepting this option and any resulting court ruling.