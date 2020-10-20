Settlement in Cyprus is in everyone's interest, UK's Johnson says

A settlement of the Cyprus issue in the divided island is in everyone's interest, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Greek counterpart in a call on Tuesday.

The two leaders also spoke about the recent Turkish Cypriot presidential election, which was won by Ersin Tatar who favours separate administrations on the Mediterranean island, the spokesman said.

"The prime minister was clear that a settlement in Cyprus was in everyone's interest," the spokesman said following the call with Prime Minster Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Johnson also stated that there will be no more trade talks with the European Union unless the bloc fundamentally changes its stance on the discussions.

"He reaffirmed that the EU have effectively ended those negotiations by stating they did not want to change their negotiating position," his spokesman said.

"Should the EU fundamentally change their position, then the UK would be willing to talk on that new basis."

[Reuters]