Builders’ union slams working condition after man killed on the job

File photo. [InTime News]

The Union of Builders and Workers has decried working conditions after the death Tuesday of a construction worker in Aspropyrgos in western Attica.

The man fell from a height during maintenance work on a metal mechanism on the roof of a building.

According to the union, work-related accidents in the construction industry are constantly increasing. It said the intensification of work and pressure from employers, construction companies and contractors, violations of working hours and the five-day work week, but also the lack of protective measures have become the norm.

It also slammed the government “for the miserable conditions that prevail in workplaces,” and also failing to introduce substantial measures to protect the wellbeing of workers or address staffing shortage at the Labor Inspectorate, resulting in minimal checks.