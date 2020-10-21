4th InvestGR Forum to focus on ‘Reforming the Greek Economy’

The 4th InvestGR Forum 2021 will take place on July 14 at the Athens Hilton hotel. The event is dedicated to the theme of “Reforming the Greek Economy,” while the strategic sponsors of the InvestGR Forum are the companies EY Greece and JTI Hellas.

The 4th InvestGR Forum 2021 will feature the first public presentation of findings from the “EY Attractiveness Survey Greece 2021,” on the subject of the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

The survey, which is part of the broader EY Attractiveness program, a series of surveys conducted by EY globally, records the investment community’s views of the country’s strengths and weaknesses as an investment destination. It is based on a significant sample of executives in large foreign companies, which either already have an investment presence in Greece, or are potential investors.

“The pro-investment climate is becoming more and more established in Greece and the flow of foreign investment does not seem to be slowing down, despite the unprecedented external constraints,” said InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos.

“The key word for attracting foreign investment and, in general, the recovery of the Greek economy, is ‘reforms.’ Almost everyone in the public debate mentions the critical importance of reforms in the Greek economy, going forward, if we do not want to miss the train of growth again. That is why the 4th InvestGR Forum 2021 will have the title ‘Reforming the Greek Economy,’ aiming to highlight the areas and ways in which the reforms should be implemented, in order to further improve the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination,” he added.