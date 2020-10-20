Photos show strong Greek naval presence near Kastellorizo

At a time of heightened tensions in the region due to the presence of Turkey’s Oruc Reis seismic vessel, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) has published photos showing the strong presence of Greek ships on Tuesday morning in the area of the Kastellorizo island complex.

"More proof that the armed forces are fully prepared but also fully determined to carry out their mission successfully, defending our sovereign interests," GEETHA said in a relevant statement.

The experience of the previous crisis in the summer has reportedly helped the leadership of Greece’s armed forces to develop the means needed to monitor Turkish mobility in the Eastern Mediterranean rapidly.

The Greek Defense Ministry and the Prime Minister’s office also remain vigilant to the possible dissemination of false information or fabricated incidents in order to nip them in the bud.