ATHEX: Rebound for majority of local stocks

The banks index has finally recovered after seven straight sessions in decline, carrying along the rest of the Greek stock market on Tuesday, with the benchmark closing at the day’s high less than an hour before a record number of coronavirus cases in the country was announced. The expected reissue of the 15-year bond will also reduce buyers’ fuel in Wednesday’s session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 623.27 points, adding 0.83% to Monday’s 618.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.89% to close at 1,470.51 points.

The banks index rebounded 2.22%, with Alpha jumping 4.25%, National earning 2.75% and Eurobank improving 1.40%, while Piraeus declined 1.17%.

Viohalco rose 2.52%, Public Power Corporation advanced 2.35%, Ellaktor augmented 2.12% and Piraeus Port Authority collected 1.72%. Fourlis Holdings gave up 1.23% and Motor Oil lost 0.88%.

In total 47 stocks enjoyed gains, 36 endured losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 31.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €30.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.23% to 43.30 points.