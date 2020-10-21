The concession for the construction of the Athens Metro’s Line 4 to the Avax, Ghella and Alstom Transport consortium is unlikely to run into problems from the rival bidder, the consortium of Aktor with Ansaldo and Hitachi.



This is because, according to sources in the company, Aktor has no intention – for the time being at least – to dispute the outcome of the tender in court.



This positive approach was also seen in the withdrawal of the two consortiums’ rival cases from the Council of State.



It remains to be seen whether this will also translate into some form of cooperation during the implementation of the project.