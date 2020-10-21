EODY conducts more than 3,000 rapid tests at Syntagma

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Tuesday carried out more than 3,000 rapid tests for Covid-19 at the Syntagma Square metro station in downtown Athens. Out of 3,017 tests conducted, 29 were positive. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and EODY President Panagiotis Arkoumaneas visited the area, as did the managing director of the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY), Nikos Hairetas. As a large number of citizens continue to use public transport, checks on commuters are valuable, Kikilias said. Arkoumaneas, for his part, said EODY would continue with such checks due to the spike in coronavirus cases.