Six first-class Greek hotels and resorts feature in the “Top 30 Resorts in Europe: Readers’ Choice Award” by Condé Nast Traveler magazine, considered the “bible” of international travel. France and Italy each follow with five resorts, while Ireland has four, Portugal and Cyprus three, Turkey two and, finally, Spain, which only has one entry on the list. The ranking appears annually in Condé Nast Traveler magazine.

The highest-ranking Greek resort is The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort in Messinia belonging to the Constantakopoulos group, which took eighth place. Its sister hotel, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, also in Messinia, came close behind in 12th place.

The next Greek listing – in 23rd place – was the MarBella Corfu, which belongs to the Dracopoulos group. The 28th and 29th positions, respectively, were taken by Sani Resort of the Sani/Ikos group, located in Halkidiki in northern Greece, and Crete’s Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa (Phaea Resorts, owned by the Sbokos and Vassilakis groups). The final Greek entry was Christiana Papageorgiou’s Santa Marina, a Luxury Collection Resort, on Mykonos, which ranked 30th.

Aside from its hotels and resorts, Greece also stood out in another ranking published in Condé Nast Traveler, the “Top 10 Hotels in Europe: Reader’s Choice Awards 2020.” In fourth place was the Archipelagos Hotel in Mykonos, followed by Istoria in Santorini in fifth place and Katikies Sun Rocks, also in Santorini, ranked seventh.

Additionally, the Condé Nast Traveler features a list with the 20 best hotels in Greece and Turkey, again based on readers’ preferences. Of the total, 16 were in Greece and only four in Turkey.

Mykonos’ Archipelagos Hotel ranked second, with the island’s Katikies also featuring, in 17th place.

Santorini alone accounted for 11 of the top 30 rankings, with Istoria coming 3rd, followed by Katikies Sun Rocks (4th), Grace Hotel (5th), Canaves Oia (7th), Chromata (8th), Katikies Kirini (9th), Katikies (10th), Andronis Luxury Suites (13th), Perivolas Lifestyle Houses (14th), Andronis Boutique Hotel (16th) and Mystique (19th). Aqua Blu Ko on Kos took 12th. In Attica, the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel and Hotel Grande Bretagne were 18th and 20th respectively.