Berlin says number of weapons exports licenses to Turkey ‘very low’

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Germany has responded to a Greek request that it suspend the export of military equipment to Turkey over Ankara’s aggressive policies in the region, with the country’s Foreign Ministry reportedly saying that the federal government follows “a restrictive and responsible weapons exports policy.”

The Foreign Ministry reportedly said that licenses for arms sales to Turkey are granted “after careful consideration and through the prism of foreign and security policy parameters.”

According to the same reports, the ministry added that the number of licenses for exports of arms to Turkey is “very low.”

