Mitsotakis in Nicosia for trilateral summit

TAGS: Cyprus, Politics

Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the outcome of recent elections in the breakaway state of occupied Cyprus were the focus of talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades ahead of the 8th Cyprus-Greece-Egypt trilateral summit in Nicosia on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis expressed hope that the victory of Ersin Tatar, who has in the past been a supporter of separate administrations on the ethnically-split Mediterranean island, will not halt efforts to reunite Cyprus on the basis of UN resolutions.

Delegations were scheduled to begin their meeting at 11.15 a.m. followed by statements to the media at 12.45 p.m.

