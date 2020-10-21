Greece opens books on 15-yr bond to raise up to 2.5 bln euros

Greece moved on Wednesday to reopen a 15-year bond maturing in February 2035, with initial price guidance at mid-swaps plus 135 basis points.

Final pricing is expected later on Wednesday for the benchmark size issue.

Greece is tapping credit markets to raise between 1.0 billion to 2.5 billion euros, a government official told Reuters.

“The idea is to increase liquidity in this maturity and take advantage of prevailing low interest rates,” the official said, declining to be named. [Reuters]