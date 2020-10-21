Prosecutor insists on suspended sentences for Golden Dawn

Prosecutor Adamantia Economou on Wednesday insisted on her recommendation that all former MPs of Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party who have been convicted and sentenced to prison for leading or participating in a crime group should be allowed to remain free until their appeal has been heard.

Economou also dismissed attacks against her personality in response to her recommendations as “immoral.”

On Tuesday, Presiding judge Maria Lepeniotou challenged Economou over her call for suspensions, noting that she was overlooking the fact that 11 of the 57 convicts have criminal records, some for serious crimes including manslaughter and grievous bodily harm.