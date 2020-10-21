Greece-Egypt deal a guide for East Med problem-solving, PM says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday stressed the significance of Greece’s accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt, adding that the agreement is a good illustration of how other regional problems can be solved.

“This is how neighboring states resolve their differences; through dialogue, through mutual concessions when these are necessary so as to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” Mitsotakis said during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of a Greece-Cyprus-Egypt trilateral summit in Nicosia.

“I want to believe that the deal is a guide for resolving other issues in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Mitsotakis added in a thinly-veiled reference to Greece’s problems with Turkey.