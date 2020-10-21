Greek PM slams Turkey’s ‘imperial fantasies’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday slammed Turkey’s “imperial fantasies,” saying that Ankara’s aggressive actions have pitted the country against regional powers.

Speaking after a trilateral summit between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt in Nicosia, Mitsotakis accused Turkey of “entertaining imperial fantasies with aggressive actions stretching from Syria to Libya and from the Aegean to the Caucasus.”

Mitsotakis said that Turkey’s “successive unilateral provocations coupled with extreme rhetoric” were in violation of international law while also contradicting the positions of major powers such as the United States and Russia, as well as the Arab world.

He added that the maritime boundaries deal between Ankara and the Tripoli-based government, which Athens has denounced as illegal, “exacerbated the crisis in Libya.”

