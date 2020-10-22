Prosecutor Adamantia Economou on Wednesday defended her proposal that all former MPs of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party sentenced to prison for running a criminal organization as well as party members convicted in the trial should have their terms suspended pending appeal.

Economou hit back at criticism by presiding judge Maria Lepeniotou that several convicts have criminal records, saying that they have served terms for older crimes and are not at risk of reoffending.

Meanwhile GD’s former spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris alleged ‘“illegal government interventions.”

Kasidiaris claimed that an aide to former PM Antonis Samaras, Dimitris Vartzopoulos, had telephoned someone close to Giorgos Roupakias, the GD member convicted of the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas, days before the killing.

The court is to respond to Kasidiaris’ appeal on Thursday and may then rule on which terms will be suspended.