Ministry to hire another 800 border guards

Citizen Protection Minister Mihalis Chrisochoidis announced on Wednesday the hiring of an additional 800 border guards in northern Greece, in statements after his meetings with Greek Police officers at the Thessaloniki Police headquarters.

The minister said 600 of the officers will be located in Evros, 100 in Rodopi and 100 in Kavala, in order to "form a second line of defence," and ensure the protection of areas in northern Greece that are "sensitive."

The hirings will be held over the next months and afterwards the new hires will be trained so that they can be posted in the spring of 2021.