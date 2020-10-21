‘Big increase’ of infections expected on Wednesday, says professor

Elias Mossialos, a health policy professor at the London School of Economics, said he expected Greek health authorities to announce on Wednesday a “big increase” in the number of new coronavirus infections and called on citizens and state authorities to work together to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

“It is possible that a big increase in cases will be announced today. Therefore, we need to very careful,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook account.

“There is a need for stricter implementation of measures to protect public health, and their extension where necessary depending on the impact of the pandemic in different parts of the country. [We] also [need] zero tolerance for spreading false news,” he added.