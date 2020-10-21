President vaccinated against flu, pneumococcus

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was vaccinated against the flu and the pneumococcus on Wednesday and urged Greeks to do the same.

“In this way, we protect ourselves, our vulnerable fellow citizens, as well as our country’s health system which is very burdened during this time,” she said standing alongside the president of the Hellenic Pulmonary Society, Stelios Loukidis.

She also noted that it “is imperative that we be vigilant, follow the instructions of experts, observe the measures of protection” to protect those around us. “We have a responsibility for them too, we are not alone,” she added.