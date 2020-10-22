Maritime London hosts web forum on global tax reform

[Reuters]

Τhe Posidonia Web Forums Week will focus on Friday on taxation and its impact on shipping.

The forum’s theme is centered on the fact that tax reform from the European Union and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has never been so rapid, and shipping, while not an explicit target in most cases, is having to change.

The effects range from accepting a higher tax charge to changing ship ownership, higher freight taxes and potentially losing contracts to companies which have more acceptable structures.

Hosted by Maritime London in cooperation with the UK Department for International Trade and the British Embassy in Athens, this live and interactive webinar will examine what the future may hold and strategies to deal with changes.

The hour-long event begins at 11.30 a.m. Greek time and registration is available at event.webinarjam.com/register/13/39x2whm.