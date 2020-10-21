2020 Philotimo scholarship winners announced

The Washington Oxi Day Foundation announced recently the winners of the 2020 Philotimo Scholarship Competition.

The first place essay was submitted by Iriana Cholakis a high school senior in Ashburn, Virginia. She will receive a $4,000 scholarship and be featured as part of the Foundation’s 10th Annual Oxi Courage Awards Gala on October 28.

Cholakis’ winning essay focused on how philotimo can improve your life. She will be presented the scholarship at a virtual gala.

The two second place winners, each of whom will receive a $2,000 scholarship are Sophia Stefanakis a high school junior in Manhasset, NY and Georgia Agoritsas a 7th grader in Douglaston, NY.

The two third place winners, each of whom will receive a $1,000 scholarship are Dimitrios June a high school freshman in Seal Beach, California and Zoya Bessler a high school junior in Dayton, Ohio.

In the competition, students were asked to watch the Foundation’s “Greek Secret” video on the subject of philotimo and answer one of the following questions: What does philotimo mean to you? What are some extraordinary examples of philotimo that you have seen? What are the things you can do in your daily life to exhibit philotimo? How can philotimo improve your life?